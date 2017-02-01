Atlanta police warn against ‘celebratory gunfire’ after news of Beyoncé pregnancy

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death Pause

1:44 Gross or great? Cara Anthony reviews gravy bread and Imo's Pizza

1:24 SIUE Science East building construction resumes

5:31 Grossest food in IL? Gravy bread. In MO? Thin crust pizza.

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

2:17 Gibault senior talks 22-point performance in win over Triad

5:55 Safety video from retired Air Force general demoted in connection with sex scandal

3:50 McKendree senior shares immigrant message in time of unrest

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch