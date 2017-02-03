Cats, yes, cats are invited to this year’s Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show events

Maybe this is the kind of unity our divided nation needs.
Traditional rivals are joining forces to entertain the masses in their elaborately decorated booths. Belly rubs are optional, but encouraged.
Cats are headed to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — or, at least, the pre-event festivities in New York City. The felines are part of the Meet & Compete event on Feb. 11.
The cats are there for the “meet” portion, the American Kennel Club’s Meet the Breeds event. It’s still dogs only in the Masters Agility Championship, which makes up the “compete” portion of the event.
At Meet the Breeds, fans are able to see dogs and cats and talk to breeders about which kind of animal would be best for their lifestyle, according to Brandi Hunter of the American Kennel Club.
Or they can just pet the animals.
“They’re going to be enjoying all the love and belly rubs,” Hunter said.
It is the fourth year of the Meet a & Compete event — and the first time that cats have been invited to participate. It is the eighth year of Meet the Breeds and cats were allowed there before it merged into the Meet & Compete event.
“People love the cats. They have asked why we didn’t have the cats. We said, ‘Let’s give the people what they want,’ ” Hunter said.
The 141st Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show begins Feb. 13 and concludes Feb. 14 with the naming of this year’s “Best in Show.” It will air on Fox Sports 1.
