Report on Trump dress code prompts social media campaign to #DressLikeAWoman

2:06 Turbeville Speeding tickets are illegal claims Brett Bursey Pause

2:36 Belleville Citizen of the Year may ask for your help

1:36 Crews work to repair major water line break

1:26 Public safety officials and social media

1:20 D.S. Vespers restaurant in Belleville gets a facelift

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:42 Major water line break causes school closings, roadway collapse

1:09 See who got the last cup of coffee in Belleville

0:31 Workers make progress on water main break