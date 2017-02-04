US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI Pause

0:34 Creepy! How to opt out of genealogy site that knows a lot about you

1:48 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over East St. Louis

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

2:36 Belleville Citizen of the Year may ask for your help

1:36 Davis' 26 points boost Cahokia to Senior Night victory

1:26 Public safety officials and social media

1:59 Sometimes presidential losers turn out as winners