This teen made $40,000, all because his lamb wouldn't pee

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest Pause

1:48 Edwardsville basketball star talks win over East St. Louis

1:36 Davis' 26 points boost Cahokia to Senior Night victory

2:17 Bike Surgeon has a new home in O'Fallon

2:25 East St. Louis Catholic day care closes

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:59 Metro-east football fans do the 'Dirty Bird' dance before Super Bowl LI

0:50 State Rep. Katie Stuart talks policy plans during 2016 campaign