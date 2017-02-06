Deputy dies while trying to rescue an employee at a sperm bank

Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy in east Georgia died after inhaling liquid nitrogen while trying to save a worker at a sperm bank in Augusta.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said that 57-year-old Sgt. Greg Meagher died Sunday after inhaling a chemical substance.
Augusta Fire Department spokeswoman Dee Griffin told The Augusta Chronicle that the substance was liquid nitrogen.
Liquid nitrogen is used to freeze sperm donations.
Two fire department hazardous materials teams were called out and shut off liquid nitrogen tanks, the Chronicle reported, citing a news release from the fire department.
Sheriff’s Lt. Allan Rollins said three other deputies were injured, but they’re expected to recover.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said Meagher had gone inside the company, Xytex, to rescue a female employee. Firefighters found both of them unresponsive.
The employee was taken a hospital. Her condition wasn’t known.
