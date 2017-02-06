Remains confirmed as those of missing Texas college student

3:09 Woman who lost 150 pounds shows off new cookbook Pause

3:08 Berea man explains how he tortured his daughter with cold showers

2:04 Berea father describes beating his daughter with leather belts

0:33 Social worker says he didn't see abuse in Berea torture case

0:56 Midtown Liquor owner talks about store selling $1.15M lottery ticket

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:48 Belleville East basketball star talks loss to top-ranked Bolingbrook

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:36 Fischer's Restaurant serving Christmas dinner