They finally had a daughter after six boys. Now mom is pregnant again. And it’s a...

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy Pause

3:51 Boise stop-motion animator brings Legos to life

2:57 President Obama honors Denver Broncos, calling them champs on and off the field

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:30 Super Bowl LI: Players to watch

1:21 From piggy banks to teddy bears for sick children

6:42 Gov. Rauner discusses Illinois' budget predicament

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign

0:45 Collinsville fire captain talks about blaze at fourplex