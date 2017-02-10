Organic food has never been so popular, so why is Whole Foods now struggling?

2:48 Six adoring brothers talk about the reality of finally having a baby sister Pause

1:04 The most unusual TSA checkpoint finds

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

1:21 From piggy banks to teddy bears for sick children

6:42 Gov. Rauner discusses Illinois' budget predicament

0:37 Smoke reported in O'Fallon high school's freshman campus

0:45 Collinsville fire captain talks about blaze at fourplex

1:23 Nashville senior talks about game-winning shot in regional title game

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting