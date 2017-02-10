Volatile political debate means handling refugees with extreme care

0:20 Watch tractor trailer crush police cruiser Pause

1:58 Mike Pence: 'The first order of business is to repeal and replace Obamacare'

2:13 Obama: healthcare repeal 'huge disservice to the American people'

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police

0:26 Is that a snake in your pocket, or are you just thieving a varmint?

0:48 Wayward Pub restaurant in Freeburg

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign

1:07 Police surround bank in Lebanon

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting