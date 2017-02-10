Muslim hockey player’s trip to the U.S. comes with lots of baggage

0:58 With one shot, Kansas game warden frees two deer Pause

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:10 Press grills Spicer on Gorsuch comments

0:43 Bank robbery suspect in custody; crashes fleeing from police

0:26 Is that a snake in your pocket, or are you just thieving a varmint?

0:48 Wayward Pub restaurant in Freeburg

1:00 Bob Romanik explains platform during 2016 state Rep. campaign

1:07 Police surround bank in Lebanon

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting