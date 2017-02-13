Trump stops tweeting, and the world wonders what’s he trying to say?

1:41 Fly Ty and Jacinda Jacobs on togetherness Pause

0:51 Marvin Williams: Charlotte Hornets still headed to playoffs

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss

1:10 Belleville's 1020 Artworks Studio offers something for all ages

2:46 O'Fallon Vietnam veteran gets Bronze Star

0:56 Area firefighters battle brush fires in south East St. Louis

3:50 McKendree senior shares immigrant message in time of unrest