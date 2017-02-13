Judge says Trump travel ban case can proceed in lower court

1:29 Washington Park working its way out of fiscal abyss Pause

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

1:11 Police investigate scene of Fairview Heights apartment complex shooting

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

6:42 Gov. Rauner discusses Illinois' budget predicament

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:48 Bob Daiber candidate for governor

52:50 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sits down with the BND Editorial Board

2:02 High noon coming over Illinois employee pay, Gov. Rauner says