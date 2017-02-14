Evacuation lifted for 200K Californians living below dam

This photo shows erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway is seen, bottom, as water continues to flow down the main spillway, top, of the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The water level dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A helicopter sits at a staging area behind bags of rocks near the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Officials from the California Department of Water Resources were considering using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the eroded spillway at Lake Oroville.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A helicopter kicks up dust as it lands at a staging area near the Oroville Dam on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. State officials have discussed using helicopters to drop loads of rock on the damaged emergency spillway of the dam.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
This photo shows erosion caused when overflow water cascaded down the emergency spillway of Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Water levels dropped Monday at the nation's tallest dam, easing slightly the fears of a catastrophic spillway collapse that prompted authorities to order people to leave their homes downstream. At upper left, water flows down the dams main spillway.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Oroville, Calif., resident Patrick Cumings, left, holds his daughter, Elizabeth, and he stands with his wife, Elizabeth Cumings at the Red Cross evacuation center in Chico, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. The water level has dropped behind the Oroville Dam, nation's tallest dam, in Oroville reducing the risk of a catastrophic spillway collapse and easing fears that prompted the evacuation of the Cumings and others downstream.
Don Thompson
AP Photo
Chris Mitchell fills his car with gas as his daughter, Austin, checks her mobile phone before evacuating Oroville, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Mitchell was among the thousands of area residents who left their homes Sunday evening as officials ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area after an emergency spillway of the dam severely eroded.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Kendra Curieo waits in traffic to evacuate Marysville, Calif., Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017. Thousands of residents of Marysville and other Northern California communities were told to leave their homes Sunday evening as an emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam could fail at any time unleashing flood waters from Lake Oroville, according to officials from the California Department of Water Resources.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A closed sign is displayed on the door of Papaciito's restaurant due to an evacuation order Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Marysville, Calif. Thousands of Northern California residents remain under evacuation orders after authorities warned an emergency spillway in the country's tallest Oroville Dam was in danger of failing Sunday and unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
FILE - In this file photo taken Thursday, Oct. 30, 2014, houseboats sit in the drought lowered waters of Oroville Lake, near Oroville, Calif. Water levels dropped Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, at California's Lake Oroville, stopping water from spilling over a massive dam's potentially hazardous emergency spillway after authorities ordered the evacuation of people from towns lying below the lake. Lake Oroville also serves as a reservoir and levels rose significantly in recent weeks after a series of storms that have dumped rain and snow across California.
Rich Pedroncelli, File
AP Photo
Rose Leal and her family leave an emergency shelter at the Sutter High School gymnasium to take showers on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
The Appeal-Democrat via AP
Chris Kaufman
Vehicles line up the Arco station as a tanker truck driver fills the underground storage tanks on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in Yuba City, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
The Appeal-Democrat via AP
Chris Kaufman
Evacuees sleep and relax at an emergency shelter set up at the Sutter High School gymnasium on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
The Appeal-Democrat via AP
Chris Kaufman
A helicopter flies over Oroville Dam's main spillway to drop a bag of rocks that will be placed on a hole on the lip of the emergency spillway Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired a day after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A helicopter lowers a bag of rocks to be dropped on a hole on the lip of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired a day after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
This June 23, 2005, aerial photo provided by the California Department of Water Resources shows Oroville Dam, Lake Oroville and the Feather River in the foothills of Sierra Nevada near Oroville, Calif. The concrete spillway that was undermined and developed huge holes in the last few days is at lower left. Release of water from the dam, the damaged spillway and the use of an earthen emergency spillway has caused a temporary evacuation on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, of thousands of people downstream.
California Department of Water Resources via AP
Paul Hames
Members of the Ramirez, Garcia and Sandoval families set up a makeshift campsite Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif. Evacuation orders are in place for several counties downstream from the Oroville Dam.
The Appeal-Democrat via AP
Chris Kaufman
A truck loaded with rocks arrives at the staging area as a helicopter takes off with a bag filled with rocks to be dropped on a hole on the lip of the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway Monday Feb., 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired a day after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Alejandra Ramirez, front center, paints her nails as her cousin Joyce Garcia looks on at a makeshift campsite Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
The Appeal-Democrat via AP
Chris Kaufman
A man walks past an evacuated gas station after an evacuation order under threat from spillage from the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Helicopters dropped giant rock-filled sandbags into place Monday to shore up the California reservoir that had threatened to breach its banks and unleash a 30-foot wall of water, but officials said the evacuation order would stay in place until they are sure it's safe to return home.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A man walks past an empty hotel, with the sign left on, after an evacuation order under threat from spillage from the Oroville Dam in Oroville, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Helicopters dropped giant rock-filled sandbags into place Monday to shore up the California reservoir that had threatened to breach its banks and unleash a 30-foot wall of water, but officials said the evacuation order would stay in place until they are sure it's safe to return home.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Oroville Dam Boulevard is seen with no traffic in sight after an evacuation order under threat from spillage from the dam in Oroville, Calif., Monday, Feb. 13, 2017. Helicopters dropped giant rock-filled sandbags into place Monday to shore up the California reservoir that had threatened to breach its banks and unleash a 30-foot wall of water, but officials said the evacuation order would stay in place until they are sure it's safe to return home.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A sign warns area residents about evacuating as motorists try to get gas at one of the few stations open Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Thousands of Northern California residents were asked to evacuate their homes Sunday evening after authorities warned the emergency spillway of the Oroville Dam could fail at any time unleashing uncontrolled flood waters on towns below.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A dump truck carrying a load of rocks crosses the Oroville Dam to be dropped in a hole on the lip of the dam's emergency spillway Monday Feb.13, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired a day after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Evacuees seek high ground Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
The Appeal-Democrat via AP
Chris Kaufman
Evacuee Lisa Nelson, right, relaxes with her dog at an emergency shelter set up at the Sutter High School gymnasium on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Sutter, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
The Appeal-Democrat via AP
Chris Kaufman
Jace Lawson, 1, of Oroville, Calif., bottom, sleeps as people behind wait for a meal at a shelter for evacuees from city's surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Evacuees from city's surrounding the Oroville Dam line up for dinner at a shelter Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Bea Noelle De Leon, 11, of Oroville, Calif., checks her phone at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Katherine Boeger Knight, left, plays a card game with her daughter Amethyst, 5, at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
People line up for a meal at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Sonya Warrick, of Oroville, Calif., rests at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Jace Duran, 4, of Oroville, Calif., at left, waits in line for a meal at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Delores Dearte, right, and Merna Thompson, neighbors from the town of Gridley, Calif., rest at a shelter for evacuees from cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
In this Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Montgomery Street is empty of traffic in Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area the day before, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded
The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP
Bill Husa
In this Monday Feb. 13, 2017 photo, mist forms as water flows down Oroville Dam's main spillway near Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area Sunday, Feb. 12, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded.
The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP
Bill Husa
In this Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 photo, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea talks about the mandatory evacuations during a press conference in Oroville, Calif. Officials have ordered residents near the Oroville Dam in Northern California to evacuate the area, saying a "hazardous situation is developing" after an emergency spillway severely eroded.
The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP
Bill Husa
Evacuees rest at a shelter for residents of cities surrounding the Oroville Dam, Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, in Chico, Calif. The thousands of people who were ordered to leave their homes after a damaged California spillway threatened to unleash a 30-foot wall of water may not be able to return until significant erosion is repaired, authorities said Monday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Water gushes from the Oroville Dam's main spillway Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, state officials said Tuesday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Police officers watch the Oroville Dam's main spillway from a lookout point Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Crews working around the clock atop the crippled Oroville Dam have made progress repairing the damaged spillway, state officials said Tuesday.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Play structures are submerged from the overflowing Feather River downstream from a damaged dam at Riverbend Park on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the nation's tallest dam after authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation for everyone living below the lake amid concerns the spillway could fail and send water roaring downstream.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
A gazebo is submerged from the overflowing Feather River downstream from a damaged dam at Riverbend Park Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the nation's tallest dam after authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation for everyone living below the lake amid concerns the spillway could fail and send water roaring downstream.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Rocks are loaded onto a trailer at a staging area atop the Oroville Dam Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Workers hoisted giant white bags filled with rocks, and helicopters planned to fly in rocks Tuesday then release them into the eroded area of the spillway. Dump trucks full of boulders also were dumping cargo on the damaged spillway.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Catalina Rosales, from left, her daughter Kelly, 3, and husband Armando, of Gridley, Calif., leave a shelter after a mandatory evacuation was lifted Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Truck after truck line the Oroville Dam roadway as the effort to stabilize the emergency spillway continues Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Officials say the decision to lift the evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people living below a damaged dam in California has taken into account updated weather forecasts. A storm later this week is expected to be colder, with less rain.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Michael Macor
Anthony Bradley, 12, center right, of Oroville, Calif., leaves a shelter with some balloons alongside his one-year-old niece Aunia Steele after a mandatory evacuation was lifted Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Young evacuees gather their belongings as they prepare to leave a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Brandon Moua, left, and his brother Justin, of Oroville, Calif., fold a blanket as they prepared to leave a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Edith Adeyta, left, shows Jesus and Omar Rojo where to leave their pregnant ewes at the evacuation center at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. Authorities on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Carlos Avila Gonzalez
Rylan Moua, left, and his uncle Christopher Vang, right, of Oroville, Calif., gather pillows as they leave a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Evacuees converge outside of a shelter Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Gerldeen Trammell, right, sits in her family's car with her daughter and grandchildren from Oroville at the evacuation center at Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico, Calif. Authorities on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
San Francisco Chronicle via AP
Carlos Avila Gonzalez
Evacuees listen to an announcement lifting the evacuation of the Oroville Dam communities Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Chico, Calif. Authorities lifted an evacuation order Tuesday for thousands of California residents who live below the nation's tallest dam after declaring that the risk of catastrophic collapse of a damaged spillway had been significantly reduced.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, discusses the repairs on the emergency spillway of Oroville Dam during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 14 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The evacuation order that was put in place Sunday out of concerns the dam's emergency spillway could fail was lifted allowing people to return home.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea, left, answers a question concerning his decision to lift the evacuation order and allow people to return home, as Bill Croyle, acting director of the Department of Water Resources, right, looks on during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 14 2017, in Oroville, Calif. Honea ordered mass evacuations on Sunday for everyone living below the Oroville Lake, out of concerns the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Yuba City flood evacuees Roxanna Lyon,32, kisses son Wyatt, 3, as she balances daughter Laurie, 2, on her lap inside the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, Calif. The temple, the area's oldest and largest, took in more than 200 people who were forced to evacuate the towns while emergency crews tried to keep the Oroville Dam from flooding. Officials say the decision to lift the evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people living below a damaged dam in California has taken into account updated weather forecasts.
The Sacramento Bee via AP
Renee C. Byer
The Feather River flows with force through Oroville, Calif. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. Workers are rushing to repair the barrier at the nation's tallest dam after authorities on Sunday ordered the evacuation for everyone living below the lake amid concerns the spillway could fail and send water roaring downstream.
Marcio Jose Sanchez
AP Photo
In this photo taken Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, Diljit Singh, 7, eats as his parents Ramandeep Kaur, left, and father, Baltwant Singh, 49, center, rest after evacuating from Yuba City inside the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple in West Sacramento, Calif. The temple, the area's oldest and largest, took in more than 200 people who were forced to evacuate the towns while emergency crews tried to keep the Oroville Dam from flooding. Officials say the decision to lift the evacuation order for nearly 200,000 people living below a damaged dam in California has taken into account updated weather forecasts.
The Sacramento Bee via AP
Renee C. Byer
A Skycrane helicopter, left, returns to a staging area to be reloaded with rocks as another helicopter carries its load of rocks to fill in a hole on the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
Repair crews work to repair the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
A helicopter lowers a load of rocks to fill in a hole near the Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017, in Oroville, Calif. The barrier, at the nation's tallest dam, is being repaired after authorities ordered mass evacuations for everyone living below the lake out of concerns the spillway could fail and send a 30-foot wall of water roaring downstream.
Rich Pedroncelli
AP Photo
