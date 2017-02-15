‘Hot Mugshot Guy’ cashes in on internet fame by modeling at New York Fashion Week

1:32 Press Secretary says press should focus more on leaks than Flynn's resignation Pause

0:46 Dozens rally at Tacoma's Northwest Detention Center after Seattle arrest

1:29 East girls basketball sophomore comes through against West

1:25 O'Fallon girls swim coach talks about proposed budget cuts at the school

0:25 Dealey Plaza, changed and unchanged since 1963

0:24 Highland hits game-winning shot in overtime to beat Triad

1:23 Nashville senior talks about game-winning shot in regional title game

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

52:50 Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner sits down with the BND Editorial Board