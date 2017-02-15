National

February 15, 2017 7:35 PM

Phoenix turns down petition to adopt sanctuary-city status

The Associated Press
PHOENIX

The Latest on a proposal for Phoenix to adopt sanctuary city status (all times local):

6:25 p.m.

The Phoenix City Council has turned down a petition to adopt sanctuary status for immigrants.

The decision Wednesday followed a contentious and emotional discussion that ended with chants against the council.

City leaders say Arizona's landmark 2010 immigration law, known as SB1070, bars any Arizona city from becoming a sanctuary.

Most of the law was gutted by the courts, but city leaders say the surviving sections prevent local government agencies from restricting the enforcement of federal immigration law.

The vote came after President Donald Trump issued an order requiring immigration authorities to arrest and deport more people.

