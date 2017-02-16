Amid Trump rise, more Americans see Muslims and Jews positively

As President Donald Trump ascended to the White House on a campaign supported by people with anti-Muslim and anti-Semitic views, the American population overall has an increasingly positive views towards Muslims and Jews.

A study by the Pew Research Center found that Americans have warmer feelings towards nearly all religious groups than they did three years ago. In June 2014, U.S. adults rated Muslims a 40 on a 0-100 “feeling thermometer.” In January this year, Muslims were rated 48. In 2014 Jews rated 63 and now rate 67, which is the highest rating of any religious group.