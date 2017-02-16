The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'conceding defeat'

0:25 Board member files Open Meetings Act lawsuit against Madison County Pause

0:47 Car-sized sea creature surprises SC fishermen

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know

1:57 Education Secretary nominee DeVos: I will be an advocate for all great schools

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

2:23 One arrest as protesters block DeVos from D.C. middle school

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

2:40 Texas woman convicted of voter fraud says she voted Republican