US hospitals lawyer up on worries Trump might restrict foreign doctors

2:15 Becoming a U.S. citizen: What you need to know Pause

1:00 Attorney on possible illegal immigration enforcement activity in Beaufort County

1:50 Bluffton daycare closes for immigrant strike

0:47 Immigration Rally: 'Enough is enough.'

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver

2:09 Your rights when confronted by immigration enforcement officials

1:47 Iranian students at SIUE affected by travel ban

2:41 Allison's Angel Gowns helps grieving parents

1:36 'I'm with them': Local Mexican market owner supports immigration protests