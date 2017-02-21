New York City cow escapes slaughterhouse before being captured by police

0:48 What happens when a young man challenges a deputy to a dance off Pause

0:34 Parents duke it out in Kendall, Florida Chuck E Cheese

0:41 'Old Glory' goes on a record-setting ride

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

2:50 Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

3:59 Here's why one mother created a foundation in memory of her daughter

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers