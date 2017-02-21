Lefty or righty? Our handedness comes from spinal cord and starts in womb, study says

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports Pause

1:27 Pokemon Go players explain how to play

6:41 Taking on Trump's travel ban

2:28 Rally to save Obamacare held outside Mike Bost's Belleville office

2:28 Trump picks Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster as national security adviser

2:50 Missouri-grown hops provide a different taste for breweries

2:57 St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

3:59 Here's why one mother created a foundation in memory of her daughter