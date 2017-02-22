Donald Trump, strategist Steve Bannon are ‘Hollywood elites,’ George Clooney says

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season Pause

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test

2:26 Experiencing, and better understanding, dementia through virtual reality

1:33 Senior leads Collinsville basketball to win at Belleville East

1:06 Ground is broken on Collinsville's new water treatment plant

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

2:57 St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east?

1:06 O'Fallon District 90 board casts final vote on boundaries issue