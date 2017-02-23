He told the bartender he shot two Middle Eastern men and needed to hide out, cops say

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death Pause

0:43 Where can you find great margaritas in the metro-east?

1:30 Althoff can't hold on as CBC wins a basketball thriller

3:21 Early warm weather brings anxiety for growers

1:33 Senior leads Collinsville basketball to win at Belleville East

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

2:57 St. Elizabeth's Hospital makes donation to O'Fallon park system

1:29 Feeding feral cats, controlling wild population