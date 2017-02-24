His mom wasn’t breathing, but he didn’t know his address. He called 911 for help

When his mom passed out and was having trouble breathing, a 6-year-old boy worked quickly to get help.
Xavier Henderson called 911, but when the operator asked for his address, he didn’t know it, according to FOX 13.
Angela Wilder, the Manatee County 911 dispatcher who answered Xavier’s call, realized it was an emergency, according to Jacob Saur, chief of emergency communications for Manatee County Department of Public Safety.
“Our mom is not feeling good and she can’t breathe,” the youngster said Monday in the 911 call, which was obtained by the Bradenton Herald.
Saur said the 911 center doesn’t get exact locations when calls come from cell phones, so Wilder had to work quickly to get an accurate address.
Wilder asked him to read the address from a piece of mail, and then Xavier said he would read the numbers from the house.
“It was super important to make sure I had the correct location because if I don’t have the correct location, EMS might have shown up at somebody else’s door,” Wilder told FOX 13.
Wilder also realized an adult was needed to help Xavier’s mother, and she was able to get him to look for a neighbor.
Xavier told FOX 13 it wasn’t hard, all he had to do was listen to the 911 operator.
“I followed the steps,” Xavier said to reporters.
Minutes later, first responders arrived.
Xavier’s 4-year-old sister, Jazlyn, was also home.
“It’s because Xavier was a good listener, and Angie’s experience as a telecommunicator that his mother was able to get the help she needed. We are very proud of both of them,” Saur said.
The boy’s actions impressed Wilder, too, who told FOX 13 she “couldn’t have asked for a better caller.” Xavier and Wilder met in person Wednesday.
Now, Xavier has one proud mom, who is feeling better, FOX 13 reports.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
