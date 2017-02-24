It’s official: Trump’s Pentagon orders military to use ‘ISIS’ to refer to Islamic State

6:27 Woman does cartwheels for cops during a sobriety test Pause

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

3:18 Belleville officials discuss crime in the city

1:19 Unch's Bar and Grill in Cahokia

2:51 The importance of early cancer detection

1:07 Central senior deals with loss of his mother during basketball season

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use

4:23 Cancer deaths are on the decline