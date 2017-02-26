Emmy-winning actor Bill Paxton dies at 61

2:05 Balance Coffee & Tea owner talks about coffee and his new business Pause

3:13 Good Samaritans in East St. Louis help doctor who got a flat tire on his way to perform heart surgery

3:58 Collinsville Middle School is banning student cellphone use

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:27 Car crashes into house in Millstadt

1:26 Belle Valley 119 superintendent retiring at end of school year

0:50 Wesclin celebrates basketball regional title

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:17 Tapas restaurant coming to downtown Belleville