How Carryn Owens ended up at Trump’s speech to Congress

The day after Chief Petty Officer William "Ryan" Owens was killed in a raid in Yemen Jan. 29, President Donald Trump called his wife, Carryn, to offer his condolences and invited her and her three young children to the White House.
And then, almost as after thought, Trump mentioned that he was going to give a speech to Congress and invited her to be attend as his guest if she were comfortable.
Carryn Owens not only attended Trump’s first speech to a joint session of Congress, where she and her late husband became the face of bravery and patriotism.
“It was obviously a very raw and emotional time for her,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. “And she said that she appreciated the invitation, she would love to take him up on it.”
Owens and her three children visited Washington before the speech, getting a tour of the White House, meeting with Trump and eat at the Navy mess. Later, she and her parents later attended the speech, sitting next to Trump’s daughter, Ivanka. After the speech, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump met with the family.
The White House did not list the family in its official guest list, but Carryn allowed Trump to mention her name toward the end of his speech.
“Our goal was to make sure that we respected her wishes and her privacy, and again, even with referencing her in the speech, that was her decision,” Spicer said. “We asked her, the president would like to raise this, and she said, I'd like that. And so, that was coordinated with her, in terms of how public she wanted to be.”
Owens, 36, was killed in a firefight with suspected terrorists in the first covert counterterrorism operation authorized by Trump. Three other service members were wounded, and as many as 30 civilians died, including children. The Pentagon has opened three separate probes into the operation.
The president and Ivanka Trump paid their respects when Ryan’s body arrived at Dover Air Force base in a flag-draped casket, but Owen’s father, Bill, declined to meet with Trump. Owens, also a military veteran, had reservations about the way the decision was made to launch his son’s mission.
His parents were not present at the speech and the White House did not say if they were invited.
I think that that's...again, he invited her on January 30, and extended an invitation - it was she who accepted the invitation. I think she has a right to honor the legacy, the sacrifice of her husband.
I've been in this town for 25 years, probably watched State of the Unions for 30, that doesn't a lot about my viewing habits, but I've never seen a sustained applause like that.
I think that you can say what you want about a lot of the policies, but I hope to god that everybody in American could literally say that that's the country that we live in, that you honor and support not just Ryan's sacrifice, but her, what she's gonna go through, what those children are gonna go through.
It was amazing, I got a chance to talk to the kids yesterday and see them. They're kids, they were happy, they're running around. I don't know that they full appreciate the sacrifice that their father had made.
I'm not gonna, people can - if that's the criticism that people have, they have a right to...but I would also suggest that we have a right to honor people who have served this nation, and the sacrifice that the families make of those [inaudible].
Trump spoke of Owens near the end of his speech.
“Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero – battling against terrorism and securing our nation,” he said.
Carryn Owens broke into tears while Trump’s words were met with prolonged applause. “"I love you baby," she mouthed while looking up at the ceiling.
"Ryan's legacy is etched into eternity," Trump said. "For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one's life for one's friends. Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him."
Some accuse the administration of going ahead with the raid though it produced no significant intelligence. The White House has insisted that the raid was a "successful operation by all standards," citing 14 al Qaeda members were killed and valuable intelligence seized and that it was planned by the Obama administration.
