National

March 1, 2017 8:54 PM

1 of 2 shot Houston officers discharged from hospital

The Associated Press
HOUSTON

One of two police officers shot while investigating a home burglary in Houston has been released from a hospital.

A post on the Houston Police Department Twitter account said 34-year-old Officer Jose Munoz was discharged from a Houston hospital Wednesday. The post says 49-year-old Officer Ronny Cortez remains in critical but stable condition.

Earlier Wednesday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Cortez was being treated for multiple wounds, including a bullet lodged near his spine.

The two Houston officers were injured Tuesday in a gun battle with two burglary suspects. One of the suspected burglars was killed while the other remains at large. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture.

