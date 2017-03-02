The Latest: Verdict set in ex-Utah attorney general's trial

The Latest on a bribery trial for a former Utah attorney general (all times local):
6:25 p.m.
A jury has reached a verdict in the bribery trial of a former Utah attorney general that became one of the highest-profile scandals in state history.
State court spokesman Geoff Fattah tweeted Thursday that the jury has made a decision. The verdict will be read shortly in a Salt Lake City courtroom.
John Swallow is charged with nine counts, including bribery and evidence tampering. He faces one to 30 years in prison.
Prosecutors say Swallow played a key role in a bribery scheme that went well beyond relationships allowed between elected officials and campaign donors, including trading luxury trips for favorable treatment.
Swallow's defense called the case a desperate "house of cards" built on claims from an untrustworthy fraudster to try to make routine political dealings seem criminal.
___
1:25 p.m.
A judge has denied a mistrial request by attorneys for a former Utah attorney general charged with bribery.
The request was made after the jury received erroneous instructions that included a money laundering charge that was dismissed during the trial.
Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills said Thursday in a written ruling that the mistake likely had a minimal impact on the jury taken in context with what was said during the trial and closing arguments. She said a note explaining the error that was given to the jury remedies the mistake.
Hruby-Mills says the mistake appears to be nothing more than a clerical error.
The 54-year-old John Swallow is charged with nine counts, including bribery and evidence tampering.
A jury of five men and three women has been went back into session Thursday morning after spending a couple of hours on the case Wednesday night after closing arguments.
Swallow's attorney, Scott Williams, argued that a mistrial was needed because there's no way to know how the money laundering charge influenced jury's deliberations.
Prosecutor Fred Burmester countered that the error doesn't warrant a mistrial because the charge was hardly discussed during trial and not mentioned in closing arguments.
___
12:15 p.m.
Attorneys for a former Utah attorney general on trial for bribery are asking for a mistrial after the jury received erroneous instructions that included a money laundering charge that was dismissed during the trial.
Judge Elizabeth Hruby-Mills said Thursday she will make a decision soon.
The 54-year-old John Swallow is charged with nine counts, including bribery and evidence tampering.
His attorney, Scott Williams, says a mistrial is needed because there's no way to know how the money laundering charge influenced jury's deliberations. The jury went back into session Thursday morning after spending a couple of hours on the case Wednesday night after closing arguments.
Prosecutor Fred Burmester countered that the error doesn't warrant a mistrial because the charge was hardly discussed during trial and not mentioned in closing arguments.
____
10:11 a.m.
A jury has resumed deliberating in the bribery trial of former Utah attorney general, one of the highest-profile scandals in state history.
A jury of five men and three women went back into session Thursday morning after spending a couple of hours on the case Wednesday night after closing arguments.
The 54-year-old John Swallow is charged with nine counts, including bribery and evidence tampering.
Prosecutors said during closing arguments that Swallow played key role in a bribery scheme that went well beyond relationships allowed between elected officials and campaign donors, including trading luxury trips for favorable treatment.
Swallow's defense called the case a desperate "house of cards" built on claims from an untrustworthy fraudster to try to make routine political dealings seem criminal.
The former top lawman did not testify during trial.
Comments