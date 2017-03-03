National

March 3, 2017 11:31 AM

Brawny man is out, Brawny woman is in for paper towel brand’s March campaign

By Brian Murphy

Mr. Clean got a new buff look in time for a sexy Super Bowl ad.

Now the Brawny Man is being replaced completely for Women’s History Month. Out is the lumberjack, in are several women in a similar red plaid shirt.

Brawny is promoting its new cover girl with the hastag #StrengthHasNoGender and a series of videos about women breaking barriers.

In one ad, Brawny features Harriet Tubman, Amelia Earhart and Serena Williams among other female pioneers. Brawny says it is “celebrating strong women who inspire us all.”

The paper towel company also has individual videos on less famous women who are making a difference, including Brittany Wenger, a self-taught coder and inventor of the Cloud 4 Cancer, a website that helps woman detect breast cancer.

Brawny’s decision drew cheers and some detractors on social media.

Look out Scrubbing Bubbles, you could be the next pitch people in need of a reboot.

