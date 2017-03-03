Yelp app now helps you find gender-neutral bathrooms

Diners looking for the best happy hour deals or the closest sushi place can now check and see if a restaurant has gender-neutral bathrooms.
Yelp rolled out a new option including gender-neutral bathrooms on its list of amenities — like whether a place takes credit cards or is good for kids — offered in restaurants and other retail establishments. The company’s head of diversity and inclusion, Rachel Williams, said the move is in line with its previous stance on LGBTQ issues.
“In response to the recent public policy assault on the LGBTQ community, and timed for our support of the Gavin Grimm Amicus Brief signed by more than 100 companies, we believe it’s important for the business community to speak up when our nation’s values are threatened,” Williams said.
Gavin Grimm is a Virginia teen who sued his school board because it would not allow him to use the boys’ restroom. Grimm is transgender and argues he should be able to use the facility that corresponds to his gender identity. School officials disagree, and the case will be heard by the Supreme Court later this month.
Along with businesses like Apple, Amazon and Microsoft, Yelp signed a brief filed by the Human Rights Campaign supporting Grimm’s right to use the boys’ restroom.
President Donald Trump last week revoked Obama administration rules that required schools to allow children to use the bathroom that matched their gender identity. Republicans opposed the regulation, arguing that the issue was best decided by individual school districts and states, rather than the federal government.
“Yelp thrives on inclusion and acceptance, and it's always the right time to reaffirm this with our community,” Williams said.
The business review company is asking users of its app to help it identify restaurants and stores that offer guests access to a locking, single-stall bathroom that can be used by people of any gender.
“If a business feels their facilities do not meet this criteria, they can log into their business user’s account and mark their business as not having gender neutral restrooms,” Williams said.
