Son tells of father’s fury, chilling confession: ‘I’ve just killed two police’

On a warm Sunday evening last fall as he was sitting down to supper at his mother’s house, Jarrod Elrod’s cellphone buzzed.

The young sheriff’s deputy’s phone hadn’t rung because service is spotty there north of Macon in the forested Jones County countryside between Walnut Creek and Highway 129.

Even so, a short voicemail pinged through.

It was from his father.

Jarrod’s folks had split up in 1993 when he was 3. Now his dad was living 30 miles away, on the outskirts of Byron.

In the message, his father’s words were chilling.

He played the message back, paying careful attention to the grim tone. His dad wasn’t kidding.

Jarrod, who after serving in the Navy had by then, at age 26, been patrolling the roads of Jones County for about a year. He knew something was wrong. His dad sounded like a man about to die. He sounded … suicidal.

It was about 5:30 p.m., and within minutes Jarrod was on the phone with an emergency dispatcher in Peach County.

“Is there something going on at 148 Hardison Road?” Jarrod asked.

“How do you know that?” the dispatcher replied.

“That’s my dad,” Jarrod said.

With that, Jarrod was out the door and in his patrol car — a lights-flashing, 90-mph streak down Interstate 75.

When he reached Byron, a pair of ambulances were motoring the other way toward Macon. Jarrod raced on, zipping west across town, out the highway to his father’s place.

He made it as far as the Church of Christ, just past Rum Road and the straightaway there before the two-lane swings toward Roberta. His dad’s house was still more than a quarter-mile away, but cop cars were everywhere. There had to have been a hundred of them.

A cavalry of law enforcement had converged. As the sun set on that first Sunday evening of November, Jarrod learned that his father was a suspect in the apparently unprovoked shootings of two Peach sheriff’s deputies.

The deputies, shot at close range and mortally wounded, had come to defuse a running feud that Jarrod’s dad had with some neighbors with penchants for roaring up and down the road on motorbikes. And, much to Jarrod’s father’s dismay, tearing across his lawn.