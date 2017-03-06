Afghan family detained despite having special visas will be freed, attorney says

1:16 Celebrating more than 60 years at the Dairy Haven Pause

1:00 You can go to the gym, take a spinning class right next door

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

0:54 Edwardsville's Jack Marinko talks regional win over Alton

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions

3:07 You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March.

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

0:35 Edwardsville girls basketball's title run falls short