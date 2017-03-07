Train hits bus in Mississippi; unknown number dead, injured

5:09 Talk to your doctor about your sexual health Pause

1:26 Smartphones getting smarter

3:04 Casey Anthony on how daughter Caylee died: I don't know

1:30 What to do if you think you have a recalled product

1:15 Shiloh Board passes plat for new VA clinic coming to Parkway 64

0:53 Surveillance catches robbers yanking ATM out of gas station

1:39 Student of the week Olivia Furtell

2:43 Trump signs executive order on HBCUs

0:45 Raw footage of farm heavily damaged by severe storms