Kids in a robot class built a machine that could change how we care for the homeless

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used Pause

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

0:30 Snow lingers on magnolia tree blossoms Monday

1:17 Dr. Garen Wintemute had data preserved before it could possibly vanish

0:29 Roads are clear but wet after slushy snow

3:22 SWIC photography instructor inspired by husband

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

4:47 Former heroin addict talks about low point, rehab

1:06 New efforts to stop America's opioid abuse problem