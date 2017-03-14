Court OKs settlement for owners of sex toys that shared details of their use

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem' Pause

2:35 Battling sex trafficking in Manatee County

2:02 Truckers are looking out for sex trafficking

1:48 Fairview Heights police officer donates bike to local security guard

2:50 Cidney Cooney is BND Student of the Week

1:50 The St. Clair County Sheriff's department wish list

1:51 St. Clair County Jail superintendent discusses overcrowding issues

2:21 Candidate Dennis Weygandt talks about why you should vote for him

3:51 Former Cards player Bryan Eversgerd talks about his life in baseball