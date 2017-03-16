McDonald’s says ‘compromised’ account led to tweet insulting Trump

McDonald’s corporate Twitter account posted a message calling President Donald Trump “a disgusting excuse of a President” before deleting it Thursday morning. The company blamed the message shortly thereafter on its account being compromised.
The original tweet, which was briefly pinned to the top of its page, said “we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”
Screenshots of the short-lived tweet showed several thousand retweets and likes before it disappeared.
The company posted a follow-up tweet about an hour later suggesting its account had been “compromised” and that it was investigating:
Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this.— McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017
The follow-up tweet did not include an apology.
Trump has a long history with the fast food chain, appearing in a commercial with the McDonald’s character Grimace in 2002, The AV Club reported:
The president has also posted photos of himself consuming its burgers and fries in the past. Obama’s former press secretary Robert Gibbs is the company’s executive vice president and global chief communications officer.
Comments