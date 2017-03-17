While police sped after him, he turned to Facebook Live to talk to his ‘fans’

Washington Park police officers arrested a man after he posted two Facebook Live videos of a high-speed chase with police Thursday night that went from East St. Louis into St. Louis and then back to East St. Louis.
Washington Park detective Antonio White said the pursuit began at Louisiana Boulevard and North 36th Street when a maroon Dodge Charger refused to pull over for officers.
In that Dodge Charger, Cameron Taylor began two separate Facebook Live videos of the chase. In them, he can be heard giving messages to his mom and his “fans” while criticizing law enforcement.
“Later on we discovered (Taylor) had many warrants,” White said.
The detective said Taylor had a warrant out of Missouri alleging armed robbery, as well as traffic warrants out of St. Clair County that alleged eluding police, among other things.
While White said he did not what role the Facebook Live videos would play when it came to evidence in the case against Taylor, as of Friday they had over 80,000 views, almost 3,000 shares and numerous comments.
Some Facebook users encouraged his fleeing, others told him to pull over for police and several people said they were praying for Taylor.
“Man, I don’t feel like doing this time,” Taylor can be heard saying in his first one-minute long video.
White said that around the time Taylor fled police, a black Ford Taurus was involved in the incident and fled from officers in a different direction.
While White did not have further details on that pursuit, he did say one of the Ford’s occupants was arrested Thursday night.
Language warning: Several expletives are used in the Facebook Live post. Viewer discretion is advised.
