AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT

French police: man tried to seize weapon at airport, killed
PARIS (AP) — A man was shot to death Saturday after seizing the weapon of a soldier guarding Paris' Orly Airport, police and witnesses said.
Authorities evacuated visitors while a police operation was underway. Emergency vehicles surrounded the airport as confused passengers gathered in parking lots, and the elite RAID special police force worked to secure the airport.
French national police said that only one man was involved in the attack and denied reports of a possible second attacker.
No information about the slain man or any other injuries was available, she said. The official was not authorized to be publicly named.
A national police official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that about 3,000 people were being evacuated from Orly.
___
With friends like these: Trump struggles to win GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Republicans have a lot to say about their new president.
Donald Trump's proposed budget is "draconian, careless and counterproductive." The health care plan is a bailout that won't pass. And his administration's suggestion that former President Barack Obama used London's spy agency for surveillance is simply "inexplicable."
With friends like these, who needs Democrats?
Less than two months in, Republicans have emerged as one of the biggest obstacles to Trump's young administration, imperiling his early efforts to pass his agenda and make good on some of his biggest campaign promises.
Trump's embrace of a House GOP plan to overhaul the country's health system faces deep opposition from across the party, as does his push to get U.S. taxpayers to pay for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Republicans largely rejected his thin, 53-page first budget, joking that there's a "fat chance for skinny budget" on Capitol Hill. And his tax reform and infrastructure plans have yet to gain any real traction in Congress.
___
Republican health care plan creates budget problems for GOP
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans intent on scrapping Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act have a budget problem.
As it turns out, repealing and replacing the law they hate so much won't save nearly as much money as getting rid of it entirely, the goal they've been campaigning on for seven years. That means trouble for the federal deficit and for Congress' fiscal conservatives who repeatedly warn about leaving their children and grandchildren worse off financially.
President Donald Trump and other GOP leaders know they can't just get rid of the law; that was just an applause line for campaign rallies. So they've come up with a bill that would fix Obama's "disaster" and insist it would give Americans more choices on health coverage.
But it only reduces the deficit by $337 billion over a decade and doesn't move the federal budget much closer to being balanced, if at all. That's one big reason many budget-conscious Republicans have joined Democrats in opposing the repeal-and-replace version pushed by the White House and House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis.
In proposing his 2018 budget on Thursday, Trump called for spending billions more on defense while slashing domestic programs. He vowed during the campaign to leave the costly mandatory programs such as Medicare and Social Security untouched, and he won't raise taxes. That budget plan guarantees large deficits.
___
North Korea, South China Sea on Tillerson agenda in Beijing
BEIJING (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson arrived in Beijing on Saturday for his first face-to-face talks with Chinese leaders expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear program, trade and South China Sea territorial disputes.
Tillerson's visit followed his remarks in South Korea on Friday in which he warned that pre-emptive military action against North Korea might be necessary if the threat from their weapons program reaches a level "that we believe requires action."
China, the North's biggest source of diplomatic support and economic assistance, has yet to respond to his remarks, although Beijing has called repeatedly for steps to reduce tensions.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, with whom Tillerson met Saturday afternoon, warned last week that the North and Washington and Seoul were like "two accelerating trains" headed at each other, with neither side willing to give way.
"The question is: Are the two sides really ready for a head-on collision?" Wang told reporters. "Our priority now is to flash the red light and apply the brakes on both trains."
___
How a school bomb-scare case sparked a media vs. FBI fight
WASHINGTON (AP) — The young hacker was told in no uncertain terms: You are safe with me.
"I am not trying to find out your true identity," AP journalist Norm Weatherill assured the teenager in an online chat. "As a member of the Press, I would rather not know who you are as writers are not allowed to reveal their sources."
But Norm Weatherill was no reporter. He was FBI agent Norman Sanders Jr., and the whole conversation was a trap. Within hours, the 15-year-old hacker would be in handcuffs as police swarmed his house.
The 2007 bust would put an end to 10 days of nonstop bomb threats at the hacker's high school but would also raise a troubling question that is unanswered to this day: How often do FBI agents impersonate members of the news media?
The answer is important, says one expert who played a key role in revealing the bureau's subterfuge, because sources need to know journalists won't turn them in.
___
Blasphemy charges create climate of fear for Pakistani media
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Ahmad Waqas Goraya couldn't see anything through the black hood, but he could hear the screams.
A Pakistani blogger with a penchant for criticizing Pakistan's powerful military and taking the government to task, Goraya was kidnapped in January along with four other bloggers.
"I could hear the screams of torture," he said, struggling for words as the memories flooded back. "I don't even want to think about what they did."
But that wasn't the worst of it, he said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press. More terrifying was the accusation of blasphemy __ punishable by death in Pakistan __ hurled at him and his fellow bloggers. They were held in what Goraya called a "black site" on the edge of Lahore that some say is run by Pakistan's powerful intelligence agency.
Analysts and social media monitors say the blasphemy law is a powerful tool to silence critics. Some say it is being used by extremists to silence moderates at a time when Pakistanis are increasingly speaking out against violence and extremism, and voicing support for a government crackdown on Islamic militants.
___
Hillary Clinton says she's 'ready to come out of the woods'
SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Hillary Clinton said Friday she's "ready to come out of the woods" and help Americans find common ground.
Clinton's gradual return to the public spotlight following her presidential election loss continued with a St. Patrick's Day speech in her late father's Pennsylvania hometown of Scranton.
"I'm like a lot of my friends right now, I have a hard time watching the news," Clinton told an Irish women's group.
But she urged a divided country to work together to solve problems, recalling how, as first lady, she met with female leaders working to bring peace to Northern Ireland.
"I do not believe that we can let political divides harden into personal divides. And we can't just ignore, or turn a cold shoulder to someone because they disagree with us politically," she said.
___
King's Iowa district shrugs off racially charged comments
CARROLL, Iowa (AP) — Outside his rural congressional district stretching over 39 Iowa counties, conservative U.S. Rep. Steve King's stream of inflammatory comments generate outrage and condemnation, but back home they rate little more than a shrug.
"That's just Steve being Steve," was how Tom Reiter put it, looking into a mirror while getting his hair cut Thursday in Carroll. "He doesn't pull any punches."
It's been that way since King, a former construction company owner and state legislator, was elected to Congress in 2002. It's still true, days after King tweeted his support for a far-right Dutch politician who opposes immigration and added, "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies." Later in a radio interview, King responded to a question about changing demographics that could mean whites will no longer make up a U.S. majority by predicting, "Hispanics and the blacks will be fighting each other before that happens."
King's comments prompted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to call for Republican leaders to condemn what she called "vile racism," and House Speaker Paul Ryan told Fox News he disagreed with King about "somebody else's babies." The White House also distanced itself from King's comments.
In the 4th Congressional District, dotted with small towns and some of the world's most valuable farmland, King remains popular, typically winning 60 percent or more of the vote with reliable support even from those who feel uneasy about some of his statements. The comments have included opposition to placing an image of black anti-slavery activist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, comments about immigrant children having "calves the size of cantaloupes" because of carrying marijuana across the border and support for fortifying a border wall by placing an electric wire on top.
___
Comedian Artie Lange arrested over drug possession
HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Comedian Artie Lange was arrested recently on drug possession charges outside his New Jersey home.
Hoboken police spokesman Sgt. Edgardo Cruz tells to NJ Advance Media (http://bit.ly/2mEaW6G) that 49-year-old Lange was arrested on Sunday after allegedly being found with drugs in the parking garage of his building.
Officers found cocaine, heroin and drug paraphernalia both on him and in his car.
Lange has a history of drug addiction.
He was recently featured on HBO's new comedy series "Crashing," which stars Peter Holmes and is produced Judd Apatow. He plays himself as a mentor to Holmes' character who is trying to make it as a stand-up comedian.
___
Fouling flubs mark first 2 days of NCAA Tournament
Coaches across the country can use the first two days of the NCAA Tournament as examples when they're teaching the importance of knowing when and how to foul in late-game situations.
One day after Northwestern sank the winning free throws in a 68-66 victory over Vanderbilt after an ill-timed foul, Arkansas clinched its 77-71 triumph over Seton Hall after the Pirates got called for a flagrant foul in the final minute.
Arkansas was clinging to a 72-71 lead over Seton Hall with 18.3 seconds remaining Friday when Seton Hall's Desi Rodriguez fouled Arkansas' Jaylen Barford in an attempt to stop the clock and get the Razorbacks to the foul line.
But instead of merely calling a common foul on the play, officials determined Rodriguez had committed a flagrant foul after they looked at replays showing the Seton Hall player putting his hands on Barford's back and left shoulder.
That enabled Arkansas to maintain possession after making two free throws. By the time Seton Hall got the ball back, it trailed by four points with less than 10 seconds remaining.
Comments