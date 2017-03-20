National

March 20, 2017 2:17 AM

Georgia man says new trial would violate his rights

The Associated Press
ATLANTA

A Georgia man whose murder trial was scrapped after eight days because jurors worried it would interfere with the Christmas holiday argues a new trial would violate his constitutional rights.

The Georgia Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments Monday on a claim by Verlaine Laguerre that a judge improperly declared a mistrial and a new trial would amount to double jeopardy, which is when a person is improperly tried twice for the same crime.

After eight days of a trial in December 2014 for Laguerre and another man, the judge held a hearing to determine whether the rest of the trial should be postponed until after the holidays.

The judge ultimately decided over the objections of Laguerre's attorney to declare a mistrial and try the case later.

