March 21, 2017 4:06 AM

Jury to hear 2nd day of testimony in officer's murder trial

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN Associated Press
MARKSVILLE, La.

A Louisiana law enforcement officer's murder trial resumes with a second day of testimony about his role in a shooting that killed a 6-year-old autistic boy and critically wounded his father.

Jurors on Monday heard attorneys' opening statements for Derrick Stafford's trial, which is scheduled to resume Tuesday.

Stafford is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Jeremy Mardis and attempted second-degree murder in the wounding of his father, Christopher Few.

Defense lawyers claim Stafford and another deputy city marshal, Norris Greenhouse Jr., acted in self-defense when they fired on Few's vehicle after a November 2015 car chase in Marksville.

Prosecutors say the deputies weren't in danger. Video from a police officer's body camera shows Few's hands were raised during the shooting.

Greenhouse awaits a separate trial later this year.

