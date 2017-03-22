A 3-year-old girl was in a field, naked, alone and freezing until Peanut came along.

2:46 Feinstein asks Gorsuch if Roe v. Wade amounts to 'superprecedent' Pause

1:53 Sen. Tillis makes the case for Gorsuch at senate hearing for Supreme Court nomination

1:11 I mean ...what are the odds? Romeo and Juliet?

1:06 What to do when you meet a python

2:00 O'Fallon Panthers deliver a baseball victory over Columbia

2:07 Cardinal Buick GMC dealership comes to Belleville

1:41 Fischer's Restaurant general manager talks about decision to close

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used

2:13 Bride puts generations of family wedding dresses on display