Climate change played key role in Syrian civil war and helped Brexit, Al Gore says

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:42 Do you love your heart? Start exercising!

0:37 Visitation for Cristy and Justin Campbell of Glen Carbon

1:39 Prosecutor talks about Montrell Cooper murder case

4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election

1:42 Collinsville girls soccer beats Edwardsville in second overtime

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used