Amid ‘America First,’ international travel to the U.S. is down

President Donald Trump has pledged a policy of “America First,” which has led to proposals of banning Muslims from traveling to the U.S. and calling for mass deportation of people in the country without documentation. These anti-foreigner sentiments, popular among his base, may now be negatively impacting the U.S. economy.
A new analysis by Foursquare shows that the U.S. market share of international tourism dropped by 16 percent year-over-year. The decline started in October and, according to the location data company, shows “no sign of recovery.”
“This timing may align with the heated rhetoric of the height of the presidential election last fall, as the big dip began in October,” wrote Foursquare CEO Jeff Glueck on Medium. “International travelers may have determined that the America within their sights was less appealing or welcoming.”
International visitors spent $246 billion on travel and tourism-related purchases and services in the U.S. in 2016, according to the U.S. International Trade Administration.
The company examined data from its location-based smartphone app, tracking how often people from abroad went into sites typically visited by people on leisure vacations and business trips. Leisure travelers visit places like restaurants, theme parks, malls, monuments, landmarks, museums and malls. Business travelers were found in convention centers and offices.
According to the analysis, the U.S. is losing tourist travelers while other countries are gaining them. While visits to the U.S. are down, vacationers are heading to other foreign destinations 6 percent more year-over-year. California was particularly hard hit, seeing the biggest loses from a decrease in international travelers.
In particular, travelers from the Middle East and Central and South America are avoided trips to the U.S.
“It goes without saying that some of the current administration’s most controversial policies have been focused on countries within the Middle East and Latin America, and that we’re seeing a greater impact in travel from these nations,” Glueck wrote.
Data from travel analysis company ForwardKeys found that in the four weeks after Trump’s January travel ban, which impacted several Muslim-majority countries, travel bookings from the Middle East were down 27 percent. In the three weeks before the ban, bookings had been up 12 percent year-over-year. The original travel ban was struck by U.S. courts and the administration issued a modified version in February, which is currently being challenged in the courts.
Travel search site Kayak told Reuters that searches originating in Europe for flights to the U.S. were down 12 percent since the presidential election.
According to a forecast from the U.S. International Trade Administration at the Department of Commerce, travel to the U.S. would be up 21 percent by 2021 compared to 2015. Mexico was expected to have the largest volume growth of travelers to the U.S. between 2015 and 2021.
The report notes that the drop in travel cannot be attributed to Trump’s policies alone. Other factors, like a stronger dollar, which makes U.S. travel more expensive, also impacts international visitors.
