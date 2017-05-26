Gianforte apologizes to reporter after winning US House race

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded. Pause 1:29 New Belleville Walmart may not open until 2019 0:30 Little girl thinks student 'going prom' is a princess 2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals 0:40 Maroons rally for five runs with two out in seventh 2:18 Kindergarteners treat moms to Mother's Day 'spa day' 4:57 Belleville City Clerk Dallas Cook discusses public safety ahead of mayoral election 1:26 Waterloo baseball beats Columbia in regional semifinal 2:08 Is cursive still relevant? 4:14 Carlos Martinez's foundation helps Hispanic kids in Fairmont City Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Greg Gianforte (R), a candidate for U.S. House, was charged with misdemeanor assault after an incident with a reporter for The Guardian on May 24, 2017. Audio courtesy: The Guardian Footage: KTMF via AP

