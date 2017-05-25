Report yields new details in 2014 Yosemite air tanker crash

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2014, file photo, Yosemite National Park Rangers transfer the body of a Cal Fire pilot who was killed in an airplane crash in Yosemite National Park, Calif. An investigation into the 2014 fatal crash found that the pilot was warned to avoid a hazardous tree to the right of his flight path before a wing struck trees to the left, according to a National Transportation Safety Board report released Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Al Golub, File AP Photo