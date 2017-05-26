Alaska Natives honored for protecting territory during WWII

Cultural dancers perform at the Alaska Native Heritage Center, where Army honorary discharge papers were awarded to relatives of members of the Alaska Territorial Guard, a largely Native citizen militia that served to protect the U.S. territory from the threat of Japanese invasion during World War II, in Anchorage, Alaska, Friday, May 26, 2017. Relatives of 16 deceased members of the unit attended the ceremony at the Heritage Center to receive the posthumous honor. Rachel D'Oro AP Photo