Teen tears up as his special ed teacher surprises him with a graduation cap and gown

Special education teacher Kimberly Wimbish made a graduation dream come true for her student Jamias Howard when she surprised him with his cap and gown so he could attend the graduation ceremony. Howard was brought to tears by his teacher's kind gesture. He thanks Wimbish and tells her he loves her. Facebook/Kimberly Wimbish via Storyful

