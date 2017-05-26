They poured beer down a baby alligator’s throat. Now they’re facing charges.

The photos show several young people holding a baby alligator by its neck and pouring beer down its throat.
They also blow smoke into the mouth of the 18- to 20-inch gator, and drink beer that has slid down the animal’s tail.
The photos, originally put on Snapchat but then captured and posted on Facebook, have resulted in the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources pressing charges of harassment of wildlife in Beaufort County.
“The photos were uploaded onto Snapchat by one of the kids doing harm to the animal, people saw it, got angry and they did screen shots of the images,” said Kyndel McConchie of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. “That’s how it came to our attention.”
McConchie confirmed to the Charlotte Observer Friday that the incident did occur in South Carolina on Wednesday. Joseph Andrew Floyd Jr., 20, and Zachary Lloyd Brown, 21, both of Ridgeland, South Carolina, admitted to officials that they picked up the alligator after they saw it crossing the road, according to a department release.
As of 11 a.m. Friday, the Facebook post had been shared nearly 200 times and received more than 100 comments. Later on Friday, the post had been removed.
Among those responding to the images was a South Carolina woman who said those involved should be ashamed of themselves.
“It almost brought me to tears,” she said in a Facebook post. “People torturing a baby gator, pouring beer in its mouth, blowing smoke in its mouth, just being plain cruel....It literally made me sick to my stomach.”
Lindsey Lang, who posted the photos on Facebook, has received some backlash but said she knows she did the right thing.
In South Carolina, it is against the law to feed an alligator or entice it with food. Violators could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and fined up to $200 or imprisoned for up to 30 days.
It is also against the law for a person to hunt or take an alligator without a permit. According to the state’s law, “take” means to harass, hunt, capture, kill or attempt to harass, hunt, capture or kill wildlife. Violators convicted of the misdemeanor could be fined between $500 and $2,500 dollars and imprisoned for up to 30 days.
In instances such as the Snapchat posting, DNR asks the public to submit a non-emergency criminal activity tip through the new “SCDNR Tips” app, which can be downloaded for free from iTunes or Google Play, or by calling the Operation Game Theft hotline at 1-800-922-5431.
“...It is fine to call OGT with questions or if you see something and aren’t sure about it — not necessarily just to report a certain violation or problem,” Lucas said in an email. “We are happy to answer those questions anytime.”
“Wildlife conservation is a big part of what SCDNR officers do each day,” a department spokesperson said. “This case is a good example of why we strive to educate people about wildlife in hopes that they will respect it.”
Includes information from Maggie Angst of the Island Packet and Mark Price of The Charlotte Observer.
