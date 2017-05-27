Woo-hoo! Homer Simpson ‘inducted’ into Baseball Hall of Fame

In this photo provided by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, an actor portraying cartoon character Homer Simpson reacts as the character receives a plaque from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Saturday, May 27, 2017. "Homer at Bat," the Simpsons episode featuring the voices of Ken Griffey Jr., Darryl Strawberry, Jose Canseco and a lineup full of luminaries, was first aired 25 years ago. Jean Fruth AP